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24M AGO

Sangmoon Bae betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sangmoon Bae of South Korea follows his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sangmoon Bae of South Korea follows his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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Sangmoon Bae returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Bae looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Bae at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Bae's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-71-2
20237274-69-78-72+5
2021T2871-68-75-66-8

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Bae's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Bae's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 28th at 8-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Bae's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenW/D75+3--

Bae's recent performances

  • Bae had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-under.
  • Bae has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bae has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bae's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.161
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.008
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.031
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.123

Bae's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bae posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 over his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments, Bae sported a -0.161 mark.
  • On the greens, Bae delivered a 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bae as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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