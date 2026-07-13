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15M AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Martin Laird hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Martin Laird hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Martin Laird returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Laird looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Laird at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Laird's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-73-2
2021T6569-69-73-75-2

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Laird's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Laird's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 65th at 2-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Laird's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6564-75-72-71-22.427
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5770-71-72-71-43.298
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4270-67-74-73E--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-70-71-75-2--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT11+2+14+9+835.000

Laird's recent performances

  • Laird had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
  • Laird has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Laird has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.271-0.194
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.973-0.695
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2050.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.253-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.292-0.923

Laird's advanced stats and rankings

  • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird has a -0.973 mark. He has a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he breaks par 18.65% of the time.
  • Laird currently ranks 208th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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KOR
T. Kim
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-17
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M. Lee
Tot
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R4
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-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

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JPN
K. Nakajima
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-13
R4
-3

-13

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JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
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USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

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Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

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SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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