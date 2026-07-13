Martin Laird betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Martin Laird hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Martin Laird returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Laird looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Laird's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|2021
|T65
|69-69-73-75
|-2
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Laird's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 65th at 2-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T65
|64-75-72-71
|-2
|2.427
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|70-71-72-71
|-4
|3.298
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|70-67-74-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|70-70-71-75
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T11
|+2+14+9+8
|35.000
Laird's recent performances
- Laird had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
- Laird has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.271
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.973
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.205
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.253
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.292
|-0.923
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird has a -0.973 mark. He has a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he breaks par 18.65% of the time.
- Laird currently ranks 208th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.