Lee Hodges betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Lee Hodges drains 45-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere
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Lee Hodges will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Garrick Higgo looking to repeat after his 14-under victory in 2025.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Hodges' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|68-70-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|42.063
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.250
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.089
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.284
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.169
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.224
|0.693
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.089 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Hodges has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.