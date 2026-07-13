Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Kristoffer Ventura drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship
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Kristoffer Ventura finished tied for 31st at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his previous performances in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Ventura's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|68-71-70-73
|-6
|2021
|T52
|72-69-70-72
|-5
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-68-64-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.424
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.754
|-0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.311
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.353
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.289
|0.173
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.424 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has struggled with a -0.754 mark. He has hit 65.23% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.61 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.89% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.80%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.