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21M AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

Kristoffer Ventura drains 16-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

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Kristoffer Ventura finished tied for 31st at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his previous performances in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Ventura at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Ventura's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3168-71-70-73-6
2021T5272-69-70-72-5

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-68-64-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Ventura has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4240.511
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.754-0.997
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.311-0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3530.688
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.2890.173

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.424 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has struggled with a -0.754 mark. He has hit 65.23% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.61 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.89% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.80%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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