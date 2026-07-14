Jason Dufner betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Team Dufner/ Cook makes birdie on No. 11 at Zurich Classic
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Jason Dufner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Dufner's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|2023
|T58
|72-70-72-73
|-1
|2022
|T28
|70-73-67-71
|-7
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Dufner's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Dufner's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 28th at 7-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Dufner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-69
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-65-73
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-68
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
Dufner's recent performances
- Dufner had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 7-under.
- Dufner has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner has averaged -0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.484
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.593
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.785
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.197
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.479
|-0.241
Dufner's advanced stats and rankings
- Dufner posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.484 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dufner sports a 0.593 mark. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dufner delivers a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.