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1H AGO

Jason Dufner betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Team Dufner/ Cook makes birdie on No. 11 at Zurich Classic

Team Dufner/ Cook makes birdie on No. 11 at Zurich Classic

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Jason Dufner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Dufner at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Dufner's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-72-1
2023T5872-70-72-73-1
2022T2870-73-67-71-7

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Dufner's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Dufner's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 28th at 7-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Dufner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-69-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-71+2--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-65-73-9--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-71-68-7--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-77+8--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-77+13--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--

Dufner's recent performances

  • Dufner had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 7-under.
  • Dufner has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dufner has averaged -0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.484-0.206
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5930.024
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.785-0.215
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1970.156
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.479-0.241

Dufner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dufner posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.484 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dufner sports a 0.593 mark. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dufner delivers a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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