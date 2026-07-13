Ivan Cantero Gutierrez betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez of Spain looks on while playing the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the Corales Puntacana Championship. This marks his first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Cantero Gutierrez's first time competing in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Cantero Gutierrez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T54
|+6,+7,+0,+7
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|71-70-67-73
|+1
|--
Cantero Gutierrez's recent performances
- Cantero Gutierrez had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 1-over.
- He has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantero Gutierrez has averaged -0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantero Gutierrez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.587
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.018
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.366
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.379
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.445
|-0.314
Cantero Gutierrez's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantero Gutierrez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.5 yards demonstrates strong length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantero Gutierrez has struggled with a -1.018 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Cantero Gutierrez has delivered a -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.00 putts per round and has broken par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantero Gutierrez as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.