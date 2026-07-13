Chesson Hadley betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Chesson Hadley has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 as he looks to make his first weekend at this Dominican Republic event.
Hadley's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|2023
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|2022
|MC
|75-69
|E
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-72-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T35
|--
|--
|11.511
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-69-68-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Hadley has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has averaged -1.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.119
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 61.11% in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
- On the greens, Hadley delivered a Putts Per Round average of 30.50 in 2026. He maintained a Bogey Avoidance rate of 25.00% and broke par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.