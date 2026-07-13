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2H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips drains 23-foot birdie putt at ISCO Championship

Chandler Phillips drains 23-foot birdie putt at ISCO Championship

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Phillips missed the cut at last year's Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting 1-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Phillips at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Phillips's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-74-1

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.25
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1569-67-65-69-1450.00
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-68-69-66-1051.00
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.10
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT872-66-66-71-1382.50
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--

Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Phillips has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged 0.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.1450.006
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.6630.014
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1550.370
Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3610.277
Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.2920.667

Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.145 (111th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Phillips has recorded a -0.663 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 60.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.66, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
  • Phillips has earned 276 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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