Chandler Phillips betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Phillips has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.

Phillips has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.