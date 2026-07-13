Chandler Phillips betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Phillips missed the cut at last year's Corales Puntacana Championship, shooting 1-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Phillips's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-74
|-1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|29.25
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|50.00
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|51.00
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.10
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|72-66-66-71
|-13
|82.50
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Phillips has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.145
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.663
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.155
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.361
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.292
|0.667
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.145 (111th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Phillips has recorded a -0.663 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 60.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.66, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 276 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.