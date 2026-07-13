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1H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Austin Cook sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Austin Cook sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Austin Cook has struggled at the Corales Puntacana Championship in recent years, missing the cut in both 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 with hopes of improving on his past performances at this Dominican Republic venue.

Latest odds for Cook at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Cook's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-74+1
2024MC74-71+1
2023T1370-68-71-67-12
2022T5873-70-74-71E

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Cook's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 71-74 for a total of one-over.
  • Cook's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 12-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Cook's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-70+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-69-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-71+1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC75-67E--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-66-71-11--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT418.4

Cook's recent performances

  • Cook's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 27th at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he shot 11-under.
  • Cook has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cook has averaged -0.962 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.510-0.307
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.602-0.361
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.164-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.326-0.195
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.603-0.962

Cook's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cook posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.510 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook sported a -0.602 mark. He has a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cook delivered a -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he breaks par 17.36% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 15.97%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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