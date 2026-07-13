A.J. Ewart betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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A.J. Ewart gets up-and-down from 118 yards for birdie on No. 16 at ISCO Championship
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A.J. Ewart heads to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) for the Corales Puntacana Championship, taking place July 16-19. This tournament features a $4.0 million purse with defending champion Garrick Higgo looking to repeat after his 14-under victory last year.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
A.J. Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|66-67-72-67
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|2.800
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-68-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-63-71-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-61-71
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|71-72-68-67
|-6
|65.000
A.J. Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
A.J. Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.243
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.007
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.073
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.516
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.354
|0.754
A.J. Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.243 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Ewart has accumulated 341 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 94th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.39% ranked 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.