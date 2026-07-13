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36M AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart gets up-and-down from 118 yards for birdie on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

A.J. Ewart gets up-and-down from 118 yards for birdie on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

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A.J. Ewart heads to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) for the Corales Puntacana Championship, taking place July 16-19. This tournament features a $4.0 million purse with defending champion Garrick Higgo looking to repeat after his 14-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Ewart at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Ewart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

A.J. Ewart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3466-67-72-67-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7167-72-70-72-32.800
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-68-69-66-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-63-71-70-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-70-66-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-61-71-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-70-69-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-67+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1171-72-68-67-665.000

A.J. Ewart's recent performances

  • Ewart has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
  • Ewart has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ewart has averaged 0.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

A.J. Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.243-0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0070.311
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.0730.184
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5160.683
Average Strokes Gained: Total540.3540.754

A.J. Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.243 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
  • Ewart has accumulated 341 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 94th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.39% ranked 14th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
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-17
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-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

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AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
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-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
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-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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