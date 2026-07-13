PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
26M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson holes 35-yard shot from rough for eagle on No. 14 at John Deere

Adam Svensson holes 35-yard shot from rough for eagle on No. 14 at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Adam Svensson finished tied for 24th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Svensson's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2470-68-72-70-8
2022MC74-74+4

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6665-72-70-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6065-72-71-71-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-68-71-67-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-75-69-68-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-70-74-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
  • Svensson has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.297-0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1790.061
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.151-0.061
Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.510-0.100
Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.477-0.525

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.297 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.179 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
  • Svensson ranks 170th with 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and ranks 65th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.99%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
19M AGO
2026 The Open Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
19M AGO
2026 Corales Puntacana Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
28M AGO
Justin Rose betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW