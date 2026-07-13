Adam Svensson betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.297 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.179 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.