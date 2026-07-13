Adam Svensson betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Adam Svensson holes 35-yard shot from rough for eagle on No. 14 at John Deere
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Adam Svensson finished tied for 24th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Svensson's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T24
|70-68-72-70
|-8
|2022
|MC
|74-74
|+4
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|65-72-70-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|65-72-71-71
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-75-69-68
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-70-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.525 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.297
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.179
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.151
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.510
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.477
|-0.525
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.297 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.179 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
- Svensson ranks 170th with 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and ranks 65th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.99%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.