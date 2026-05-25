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6H AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of making his mark at the Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Blanchet at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Blanchet's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Blanchet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-73-70-70+215.136
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-69-70-73+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7275-72-72-76+75.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3371-71-64-71-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-66-73-72-442.063
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open264-67-74-67-16165.000

    Blanchet's recent performances

    • Blanchet has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Blanchet has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blanchet has averaged -1.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.0580.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0350.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.645-0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.484-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-1.036-1.032

    Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.058 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.035 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.97% of the time.
    • Blanchet has earned 261 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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