Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of making his mark at the Fort Worth venue.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-69-70-73
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|72
|75-72-72-76
|+7
|5.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-66-73-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-67-74-67
|-16
|165.000
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -1.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.058
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.035
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.645
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.484
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-1.036
|-1.032
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.058 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.035 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 65.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.97% of the time.
- Blanchet has earned 261 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.