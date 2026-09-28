Luke Clanton betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.410 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.360 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 68.34% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 19.60% of the time.