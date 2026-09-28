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8H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

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Betting Profile

Luke Clanton reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Luke Clanton reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Luke Clanton finished tied for 56th at 5-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4, 2026 with hopes of improving upon his previous showing in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Latest odds for Clanton at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Clanton's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5671-66-71-71-5

At the Bank of Utah Championship

  • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Clanton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-75+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-67-67-70-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-68-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-66-67-75-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5465-70-77-68E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-66-71-67-1422.429

Clanton's recent performances

  • Clanton has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
  • Clanton has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clanton has averaged 0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.410-0.230
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3600.569
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.1520.192
Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.449-0.467
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.6510.064

Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.410 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.360 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 68.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 19.60% of the time.
  • Clanton ranked 147th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 149 points and ranked 99th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.04%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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