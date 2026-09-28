Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.381 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.

Bezuidenhout ranked seventh in Bogey Avoidance at 12.79% and broke par 22.22% of the time, ranking 62nd.