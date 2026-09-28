Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on No. 7 at Sunday Singles
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 42nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, Oct. 1-4 for the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|70-68-67-71
|-8
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.292
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.381
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.218
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.415
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.722
|0.450
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.292 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.381 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 67.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42.
- Bezuidenhout ranked seventh in Bogey Avoidance at 12.79% and broke par 22.22% of the time, ranking 62nd.
- He accumulated 422 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 97th, with a 0.722 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranked 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.