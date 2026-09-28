Ben Martin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin has a 0.295 mark. He has hit 69.02% of Greens in Regulation.

On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he has broken par 19.23% of the time.