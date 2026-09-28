Ben Martin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Ben Martin missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship, shooting even par through two rounds. He returns to Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, for the Oct. 1-4 tournament.
Martin's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged 0.061 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.089
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.295
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.115
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.824
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.733
|0.061
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin has a 0.295 mark. He has hit 69.02% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he has broken par 19.23% of the time.
- Martin currently ranks 159th with 107 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.