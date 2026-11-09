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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trace Crowe makes 12-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Trace Crowe makes 12-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Trace Crowe arrives in good form for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, teeing off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. Crowe has shown encouraging signs across multiple phases of his game heading into this $6 million event.

Latest odds for Crowe at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Trace Crowe's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5069-67-71-70-11--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1167-67-70-63-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-67-72-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT366-65-64-66-23--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2468-68-66-67-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3870-64-72-67-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-70+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-68-74-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3471-68-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-68-2--

Trace Crowe's recent performances

  • Crowe has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
  • Crowe has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Crowe has averaged 1.521 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Trace Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.072-0.160
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3250.890
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.1740.230
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0760.561
Average Strokes Gained: Total730.3001.521

Trace Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

  • Crowe ranks 85th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.072, while his Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 45th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.325 ranks 44th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.88% ranks seventh.
  • Crowe's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.174 ranks 141st on the Tour, representing an area for potential improvement.
  • On the greens, he posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.076, ranking 72nd, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84 that ranks 82nd.
  • Crowe ranks second on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 26.08% rate, and ranks 35th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.72%.
  • He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 154th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.300 ranks 73rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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