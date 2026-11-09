Trace Crowe betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Trace Crowe makes 12-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Trace Crowe arrives in good form for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, teeing off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. Crowe has shown encouraging signs across multiple phases of his game heading into this $6 million event.
Trace Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T50
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|67-67-70-63
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-67-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|66-65-64-66
|-23
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|68-68-66-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|70-64-72-67
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-68-74
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Trace Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
- Crowe has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged 1.521 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Trace Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.072
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.325
|0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.174
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.076
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.300
|1.521
Trace Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe ranks 85th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.072, while his Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 45th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.325 ranks 44th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.88% ranks seventh.
- Crowe's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.174 ranks 141st on the Tour, representing an area for potential improvement.
- On the greens, he posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.076, ranking 72nd, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84 that ranks 82nd.
- Crowe ranks second on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 26.08% rate, and ranks 35th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.72%.
- He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 154th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.300 ranks 73rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.