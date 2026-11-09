Trace Crowe betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Crowe ranks 85th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.072, while his Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 45th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.325 ranks 44th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.88% ranks seventh.

Crowe's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.174 ranks 141st on the Tour, representing an area for potential improvement.

On the greens, he posts a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.076, ranking 72nd, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84 that ranks 82nd.

Crowe ranks second on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 26.08% rate, and ranks 35th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.72%.