Ricky Castillo betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Castillo ranks 70th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121, and his Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 68th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.196 ranks 133rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.45% ranks 127th.

Around the green, Castillo posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.132, ranking 50th on the Tour.

On the greens, Castillo has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.165, ranking 55th on the Tour. He averages 28.34 Putts Per Round, which ranks 18th, and breaks par 22.90% of the time, ranking 63rd.