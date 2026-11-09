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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Baycurrent

Ricky Castillo sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Baycurrent

Players in Article

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Ricky Castillo arrives in Austin showing solid recent form, headlined by a tied for third finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville. He'll tee it up at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Castillo at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Castillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2965-70-74-68-7--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT369-62-65-65-23--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6372-74-68-73+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4967-68-70-69-68
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-68-68-68-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-68-65-71-910.071
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4470-66-70-71-310.333
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4565-71-72-67-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-74-71-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--

Castillo's recent performances

  • Castillo has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
  • Castillo has averaged 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Castillo has averaged 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1210.167
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.1960.419
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1320.000
Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1650.108
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2220.694

Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Castillo ranks 70th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121, and his Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 68th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.196 ranks 133rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.45% ranks 127th.
  • Around the green, Castillo posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.132, ranking 50th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Castillo has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.165, ranking 55th on the Tour. He averages 28.34 Putts Per Round, which ranks 18th, and breaks par 22.90% of the time, ranking 63rd.
  • Castillo has recorded 590 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 68th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.50% ranks 62nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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See betting odds, stats for first Austin Championship
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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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