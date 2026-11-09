Ricky Castillo betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Ricky Castillo sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Baycurrent
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Ricky Castillo arrives in Austin showing solid recent form, headlined by a tied for third finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville. He'll tee it up at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T29
|65-70-74-68
|-7
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T3
|69-62-65-65
|-23
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T63
|72-74-68-73
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|67-68-70-69
|-6
|8
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-68-68-68
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|10.333
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|65-71-72-67
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-74-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
- Castillo has averaged 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.121
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.196
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.132
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.165
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.222
|0.694
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo ranks 70th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121, and his Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 68th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.196 ranks 133rd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.45% ranks 127th.
- Around the green, Castillo posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.132, ranking 50th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Castillo has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.165, ranking 55th on the Tour. He averages 28.34 Putts Per Round, which ranks 18th, and breaks par 22.90% of the time, ranking 63rd.
- Castillo has recorded 590 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 68th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.50% ranks 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.