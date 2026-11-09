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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen holes 29-foot shot for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen holes 29-foot shot for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions gets underway Nov. 12-15. The Dane will look to make his mark at this new event in Austin, Texas, with a $6.0 million purse on the line.

Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5670-64-80-65-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4868-69-69-70-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2374-68-67-67-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2066-72-66-66-1442
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT972-66-67-70-5156
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-68-65-75-416.5
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open3969-69-67-68-717
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-73-72-110

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

  • Neergaard-Petersen has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 5-under.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.812 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.385-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0020.450
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.1470.144
Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.048-0.812
Average Strokes Gained: Total890.192-0.352

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Neergaard-Petersen has been one of the more reliable drivers off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385 that ranks 22nd on the Tour. His average driving distance of 308.6 yards ranks 64th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.002 ranks 101st on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.33% ranks 72nd.
  • Around the greens, Neergaard-Petersen holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.147, ranking 137th on the Tour. He has also struggled with Bogey Avoidance, ranking 126th at 16.19%, and ranks 124th in Par Breakers at 21.59%.
  • On the putting surface, Neergaard-Petersen carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.048, ranking 99th, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.50 ranks 147th on the Tour.
  • Overall, Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained: Total of 0.192 ranks 89th on the Tour in 2026, with 404 FedExCup Regular Season points placing him 99th in that category.

All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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