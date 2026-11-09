Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Neergaard-Petersen has been one of the more reliable drivers off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385 that ranks 22nd on the Tour. His average driving distance of 308.6 yards ranks 64th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.002 ranks 101st on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.33% ranks 72nd.

Around the greens, Neergaard-Petersen holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.147, ranking 137th on the Tour. He has also struggled with Bogey Avoidance, ranking 126th at 16.19%, and ranks 124th in Par Breakers at 21.59%.

On the putting surface, Neergaard-Petersen carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.048, ranking 99th, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.50 ranks 147th on the Tour.