Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen holes 29-foot shot for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions gets underway Nov. 12-15. The Dane will look to make his mark at this new event in Austin, Texas, with a $6.0 million purse on the line.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|70-64-80-65
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T48
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|74-68-67-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|42
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|72-66-67-70
|-5
|156
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-68-65-75
|-4
|16.5
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|39
|69-69-67-68
|-7
|17
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-73-72
|-1
|10
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 5-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.812 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.385
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.002
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.147
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.048
|-0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.192
|-0.352
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen has been one of the more reliable drivers off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385 that ranks 22nd on the Tour. His average driving distance of 308.6 yards ranks 64th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.002 ranks 101st on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.33% ranks 72nd.
- Around the greens, Neergaard-Petersen holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.147, ranking 137th on the Tour. He has also struggled with Bogey Avoidance, ranking 126th at 16.19%, and ranks 124th in Par Breakers at 21.59%.
- On the putting surface, Neergaard-Petersen carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.048, ranking 99th, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.50 ranks 147th on the Tour.
- Overall, Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained: Total of 0.192 ranks 89th on the Tour in 2026, with 404 FedExCup Regular Season points placing him 99th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.