Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Højgaard ranks seventh on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 323.0 yards off the tee, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.090 ranks 79th.

In terms of ball-striking, his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.129 ranks 122nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.86% ranks 56th.

Around the green, Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.071 ranks 113th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Højgaard holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.246, ranking 39th on the Tour in 2026, though his Putts Per Round average of 29.58 ranks 156th.