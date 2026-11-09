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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Højgaard sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

Rasmus Højgaard sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

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Rasmus Højgaard heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Højgaard arrives with a fourth-place finish at the Rocket Classic among his recent highlights as he looks to make his mark at this new event.

Latest odds for Højgaard at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Rasmus Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5670-69-71-69-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-70E--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleW/D78+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4968-68-72-66-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic469-68-61-68-14135.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3665-73-70-68-416.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--

Rasmus Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished fourth at 14-under.
  • Højgaard has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Rasmus Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.090-0.280
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.129-0.197
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.0710.155
Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2460.266
Average Strokes Gained: Total980.136-0.056

Rasmus Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard ranks seventh on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 323.0 yards off the tee, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.090 ranks 79th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.129 ranks 122nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.86% ranks 56th.
  • Around the green, Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.071 ranks 113th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Højgaard holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.246, ranking 39th on the Tour in 2026, though his Putts Per Round average of 29.58 ranks 156th.
  • Højgaard's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.06% ranks 152nd on the Tour in 2026, while he breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 94th. He has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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