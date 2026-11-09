Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Rasmus Højgaard sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology
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Rasmus Højgaard heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Højgaard arrives with a fourth-place finish at the Rocket Classic among his recent highlights as he looks to make his mark at this new event.
Rasmus Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|70-69-71-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|68-68-72-66
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|4
|69-68-61-68
|-14
|135.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|65-73-70-68
|-4
|16.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
Rasmus Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished fourth at 14-under.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Rasmus Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.090
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.129
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.071
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.246
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.136
|-0.056
Rasmus Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard ranks seventh on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 323.0 yards off the tee, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.090 ranks 79th.
- In terms of ball-striking, his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.129 ranks 122nd on the Tour in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.86% ranks 56th.
- Around the green, Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.071 ranks 113th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Højgaard holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.246, ranking 39th on the Tour in 2026, though his Putts Per Round average of 29.58 ranks 156th.
- Højgaard's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.06% ranks 152nd on the Tour in 2026, while he breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 94th. He has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.