Rafael Campos betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Campos ranks 136th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.245 average in 2026. His Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th on the Tour.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos holds a -0.072 mark in 2026, ranking 113th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.08% ranks 77th.

Around the green, Campos ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.321 in 2026.

On the putting surface, Campos ranks 163rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.427 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, also 163rd. He breaks par 20.34% of the time, ranking 155th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st.