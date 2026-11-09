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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos gets up-and-down from 105 yards for birdie on No. 12 at Mexico Open

Rafael Campos gets up-and-down from 105 yards for birdie on No. 12 at Mexico Open

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Rafael Campos heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15, with an opportunity to build on a modest recent stretch of form. Campos is among the field in Austin as he looks to reverse a challenging 2026 campaign.

Latest odds for Campos at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Rafael Campos's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4072-64-67-71-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4469-65-72-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-72-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-70E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2565-69-69-68-933.25
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-72+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1566-67-66-70-1129.25

Rafael Campos's recent performances

  • Campos recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
  • Campos has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.

Rafael Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.2450.082
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.072-0.349
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.3210.300
Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.427-0.470
Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.065-0.437

Rafael Campos's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos ranks 136th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.245 average in 2026. His Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th on the Tour.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos holds a -0.072 mark in 2026, ranking 113th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.08% ranks 77th.
  • Around the green, Campos ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.321 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Campos ranks 163rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.427 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, also 163rd. He breaks par 20.34% of the time, ranking 155th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st.
  • Overall, Campos ranks 161st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at -1.065 in 2026, and he has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 162nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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