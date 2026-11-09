Rafael Campos betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Rafael Campos gets up-and-down from 105 yards for birdie on No. 12 at Mexico Open
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Rafael Campos heads to Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, running Nov. 12-15, with an opportunity to build on a modest recent stretch of form. Campos is among the field in Austin as he looks to reverse a challenging 2026 campaign.
Rafael Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|72-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|69-65-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|65-69-69-68
|-9
|33.25
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|66-67-66-70
|-11
|29.25
Rafael Campos's recent performances
- Campos recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th at 11-under.
- Campos has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.
Rafael Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.245
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.072
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.321
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.427
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.065
|-0.437
Rafael Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos ranks 136th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.245 average in 2026. His Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th on the Tour.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos holds a -0.072 mark in 2026, ranking 113th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.08% ranks 77th.
- Around the green, Campos ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.321 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Campos ranks 163rd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.427 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, also 163rd. He breaks par 20.34% of the time, ranking 155th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st.
- Overall, Campos ranks 161st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at -1.065 in 2026, and he has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 162nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.