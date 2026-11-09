Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Patrick Fishburn heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form to this inaugural event. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 in the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, competing for a share of the $6.0 million purse.
Patrick Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|66-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|68-68-68-70
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|64-66-74-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|70-68-66-65
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.243
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.053
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.120
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.007
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.077
|0.002
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn ranks 47th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243, and his Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 61st.
- He ranks eighth on the Tour with a 71.75% Greens in Regulation Percentage, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.053 ranks 110th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of -0.120 ranks 130th.
- On the greens, Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.007, which ranks 89th on the Tour. He averages 29.79 Putts Per Round, ranking 166th, and breaks par 21.67% of the time, ranking 122nd.
- Fishburn's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.93% ranks 40th on the Tour. He has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 146th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Total of 0.077.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.