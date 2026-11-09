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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Players in Article

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Patrick Fishburn heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form to this inaugural event. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 in the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, competing for a share of the $6.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Fishburn at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Patrick Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5469-68-73-67-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3266-68-69-66-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-66-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4968-68-68-70-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5064-66-74-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1670-68-66-65-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4267-70-72-70-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-73E--

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
  • He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Fishburn has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2430.174
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0530.186
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.120-0.284
Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.007-0.074
Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0770.002

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn ranks 47th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243, and his Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 61st.
  • He ranks eighth on the Tour with a 71.75% Greens in Regulation Percentage, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.053 ranks 110th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of -0.120 ranks 130th.
  • On the greens, Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.007, which ranks 89th on the Tour. He averages 29.79 Putts Per Round, ranking 166th, and breaks par 21.67% of the time, ranking 122nd.
  • Fishburn's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.93% ranks 40th on the Tour. He has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 146th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Total of 0.077.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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See betting odds, stats for first Austin Championship
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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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