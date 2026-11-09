Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Fishburn ranks 47th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243, and his Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 61st.

He ranks eighth on the Tour with a 71.75% Greens in Regulation Percentage, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.053 ranks 110th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green of -0.120 ranks 130th.

On the greens, Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.007, which ranks 89th on the Tour. He averages 29.79 Putts Per Round, ranking 166th, and breaks par 21.67% of the time, ranking 122nd.