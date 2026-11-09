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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Neal Shipley makes birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Neal Shipley makes birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Neal Shipley arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in good recent form, with a tied-for-third finish among his last ten starts. He'll tee off in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15 for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Shipley at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology Championship7468-70-75-72-3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1668-70-68-63-15--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3468-66-71-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1067-63-67-68-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT365-62-65-69-23--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-67-69-72-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-70-67-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--

Shipley's recent performances

  • Shipley has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
  • Shipley has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has averaged 1.205 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1st0.7720.808
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1560.047
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.2990.139
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.3370.211
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0201.205

Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley ranks first on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with a 0.772 average, and his Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranks 51st.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.156 ranks 128th on the Tour, though his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.74% ranks a solid 33rd.
  • Around the green, Shipley holds a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 157th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Shipley's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.337 ranks 148th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58 that ranks 156th on the Tour.
  • Shipley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.41% ranks 59th on the Tour, and he breaks par 21.70% of the time, ranking 120th.
  • He has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.020, ranking 108th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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