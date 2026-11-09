Neal Shipley betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Shipley ranks first on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with a 0.772 average, and his Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranks 51st.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.156 ranks 128th on the Tour, though his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.74% ranks a solid 33rd.

Around the green, Shipley holds a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 157th on the Tour.

On the greens, Shipley's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.337 ranks 148th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58 that ranks 156th on the Tour.

Shipley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.41% ranks 59th on the Tour, and he breaks par 21.70% of the time, ranking 120th.