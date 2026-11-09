Neal Shipley betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Neal Shipley makes birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Neal Shipley arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in good recent form, with a tied-for-third finish among his last ten starts. He'll tee off in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15 for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|74
|68-70-75-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T16
|68-70-68-63
|-15
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|68-66-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|67-63-67-68
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T3
|65-62-65-69
|-23
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
- Shipley has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged 1.205 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1st
|0.772
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.156
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.299
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.337
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.020
|1.205
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley ranks first on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with a 0.772 average, and his Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranks 51st.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.156 ranks 128th on the Tour, though his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.74% ranks a solid 33rd.
- Around the green, Shipley holds a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 157th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Shipley's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.337 ranks 148th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58 that ranks 156th on the Tour.
- Shipley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.41% ranks 59th on the Tour, and he breaks par 21.70% of the time, ranking 120th.
- He has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.020, ranking 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.