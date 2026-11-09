Michael Kim betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Michael Kim sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Michael Kim arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15, 2026. Kim heads into the week in solid form, having recorded three top-10 finishes across his last 10 starts.
Michael Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|3
|73-66-63-64
|-22
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|70-68-64-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T55
|65-72-74-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|69-59-70-69
|-17
|70.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
Michael Kim's recent performances
- Kim recorded one top-five, three top-10, and four top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished third at 22-under.
- Kim has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee across his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.848 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts.
- Kim has averaged 0.937 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Michael Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.309
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.097
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.069
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.544
|0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.401
|0.937
Michael Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309, ranking 140th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim holds a 0.097 mark ranking 86th on the Tour. He ranks 149th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Kim ranks 67th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.069 average in 2026.
- On the greens, Kim has been one of the Tour's stronger performers, posting a 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks eighth on the Tour. He also ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31.
- Kim ranks 60th on the Tour by breaking par 22.95% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.88% ranks 118th. He has accumulated 695 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.