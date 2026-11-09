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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Michael Kim sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Michael Kim arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15, 2026. Kim heads into the week in solid form, having recorded three top-10 finishes across his last 10 starts.

Latest odds for Kim at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Michael Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology Championship373-66-63-64-22--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1768-68-68-70-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2470-68-64-67-15--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5565-72-74-73+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5467-68-69-71-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-67-69-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT1069-59-70-69-1770.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--

Michael Kim's recent performances

  • Kim recorded one top-five, three top-10, and four top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished third at 22-under.
  • Kim has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee across his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.848 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts.
  • Kim has averaged 0.937 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Michael Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.309-0.328
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0970.377
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0690.040
Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5440.848
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4010.937

Michael Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309, ranking 140th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 116th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim holds a 0.097 mark ranking 86th on the Tour. He ranks 149th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Kim ranks 67th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.069 average in 2026.
  • On the greens, Kim has been one of the Tour's stronger performers, posting a 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks eighth on the Tour. He also ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31.
  • Kim ranks 60th on the Tour by breaking par 22.95% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.88% ranks 118th. He has accumulated 695 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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