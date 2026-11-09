Michael Kim betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309, ranking 140th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 116th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim holds a 0.097 mark ranking 86th on the Tour. He ranks 149th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Kim ranks 67th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.069 average in 2026.

On the greens, Kim has been one of the Tour's stronger performers, posting a 0.544 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks eighth on the Tour. He also ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31.