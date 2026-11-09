Max McGreevy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

McGreevy is ranked 62nd on Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.154 in 2026, while his average driving distance of 299.1 yards ranks 136th on the Tour.

He has been a strength with his iron play in 2026, ranking 37th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.368, and ranking 23rd on Tour in Greens in Regulation percentage at 70.05%.

Around the green, McGreevy ranks 59th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.104.

Putting has been a challenge for McGreevy in 2026, as he ranks 158th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting at -0.396, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.56 ranks 154th.

McGreevy ranks 65th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.56% of holes, and he ranks 102nd in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.09% of the time.