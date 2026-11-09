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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

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Max McGreevy brings a measure of recent form into the 2026 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to take place at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. He heads into the week ranked 79th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Total for the 2026 season.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Max McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5070-68-70-69-11--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2966-70-70-66-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4469-67-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2665-66-70-67-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-73+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-76+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-66-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1171-66-65-71-1534
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--

Max McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
  • He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • McGreevy has averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Max McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1540.330
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3680.494
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1040.103
Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.396-0.541
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2310.385

Max McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy is ranked 62nd on Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.154 in 2026, while his average driving distance of 299.1 yards ranks 136th on the Tour.
  • He has been a strength with his iron play in 2026, ranking 37th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.368, and ranking 23rd on Tour in Greens in Regulation percentage at 70.05%.
  • Around the green, McGreevy ranks 59th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.104.
  • Putting has been a challenge for McGreevy in 2026, as he ranks 158th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting at -0.396, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.56 ranks 154th.
  • McGreevy ranks 65th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.56% of holes, and he ranks 102nd in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.09% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 124th on Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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