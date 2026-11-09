Max McGreevy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah
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Max McGreevy brings a measure of recent form into the 2026 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set to take place at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. He heads into the week ranked 79th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Total for the 2026 season.
Max McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T50
|70-68-70-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|66-70-70-66
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|69-67-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|65-66-70-67
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|71-66-65-71
|-15
|34
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Max McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- He has recorded one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Max McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.154
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.368
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.104
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.396
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.231
|0.385
Max McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy is ranked 62nd on Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.154 in 2026, while his average driving distance of 299.1 yards ranks 136th on the Tour.
- He has been a strength with his iron play in 2026, ranking 37th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.368, and ranking 23rd on Tour in Greens in Regulation percentage at 70.05%.
- Around the green, McGreevy ranks 59th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.104.
- Putting has been a challenge for McGreevy in 2026, as he ranks 158th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting at -0.396, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.56 ranks 154th.
- McGreevy ranks 65th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.56% of holes, and he ranks 102nd in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.09% of the time.
- He has accumulated 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 124th on Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.