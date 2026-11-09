Max Greyserman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Greyserman is averaging -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 104th on the Tour. He ranks 34th with an average driving distance of 312.9 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.213 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 132nd with a 65.29% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Greyserman holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.011, ranking 80th on the Tour.

On the greens, Greyserman has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 19th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.423 average. He also ranks 22nd in Putts Per Round at 28.36.