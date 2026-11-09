Max Greyserman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Max Greyserman heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in solid recent form, bringing a strong putting game to this new event. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 at the $6 million Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Max Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|65-67-66-69
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T61
|70-71-74-68
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|64-67-66-68
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|65-66-78-70
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
Max Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Max Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.035
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.213
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.011
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.423
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.187
|0.727
Max Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman is averaging -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 104th on the Tour. He ranks 34th with an average driving distance of 312.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.213 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 132nd with a 65.29% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Greyserman holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.011, ranking 80th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Greyserman has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 19th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.423 average. He also ranks 22nd in Putts Per Round at 28.36.
- Greyserman ranks 30th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 23.72% rate. He has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 103rd on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.98% ranks 125th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.