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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman's 314-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

Max Greyserman's 314-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

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Max Greyserman heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in solid recent form, bringing a strong putting game to this new event. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 at the $6 million Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Greyserman at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Max Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4267-71-69-69-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1165-67-66-69-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D73+2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT6170-71-74-68-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1064-67-66-68-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7765-66-78-70-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5068-68-68-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT3169-70-69-64-1225.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC76-69+5--

Max Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
  • Greyserman has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Max Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.035-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.213-0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.011-0.003
Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4230.893
Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1870.727

Max Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman is averaging -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 104th on the Tour. He ranks 34th with an average driving distance of 312.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.213 ranks 135th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 132nd with a 65.29% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Greyserman holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.011, ranking 80th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Greyserman has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 19th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.423 average. He also ranks 22nd in Putts Per Round at 28.36.
  • Greyserman ranks 30th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 23.72% rate. He has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 103rd on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.98% ranks 125th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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