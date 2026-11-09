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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Mark Hubbard heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, carrying a challenging run of recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12-15, 2026, with a purse of $6.0 million.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Mark Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-75+5--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3467-66-72-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4570-65-67-70-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-67-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6166-68-73-71-24.5
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-65-69-1120
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-68-68-99.5

Mark Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour starts.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.920 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Mark Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.183-0.401
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.073-0.317
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0270.035
Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.608-0.236
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.691-0.920

Mark Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard ranks 127th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.183 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 144th on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.073 ranks 89th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.10% ranks 119th.
  • Around the green, Hubbard holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.027, ranking 79th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.608 ranks 165th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.12 ranks 115th.
  • Hubbard has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 120th. He ranks 148th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.88% of holes, and ranks 136th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 21.23% of holes. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.691 ranks 147th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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