Mark Hubbard betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Hubbard ranks 127th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.183 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 144th on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.073 ranks 89th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.10% ranks 119th.

Around the green, Hubbard holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.027, ranking 79th on the Tour.

On the greens, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.608 ranks 165th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.12 ranks 115th.