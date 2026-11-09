Mark Hubbard betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Mark Hubbard heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, carrying a challenging run of recent form into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12-15, 2026, with a purse of $6.0 million.
Mark Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|67-66-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|66-68-73-71
|-2
|4.5
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|20
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-68-68
|-9
|9.5
Mark Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 8-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten Tour starts.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.920 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mark Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.183
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.073
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.027
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.608
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.691
|-0.920
Mark Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard ranks 127th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.183 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 144th on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.073 ranks 89th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.10% ranks 119th.
- Around the green, Hubbard holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.027, ranking 79th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.608 ranks 165th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.12 ranks 115th.
- Hubbard has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 120th. He ranks 148th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.88% of holes, and ranks 136th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 21.23% of holes. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.691 ranks 147th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.