Lucas Glover betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 in 2026, ranking 108th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 160th.

In terms of ball-striking, Glover's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.288 ranks 52nd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 79th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

Glover's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.085, placing him 119th on the Tour this season.

On the greens, Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.743 in 2026, ranking 168th on the Tour. He averages 29.16 Putts Per Round, ranking 117th.

Glover ranks 102nd in Bogey Avoidance with a 15.32% rate, and ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.50% of the time in 2026.