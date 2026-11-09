Lucas Glover betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Lucas Glover sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Lucas Glover heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in solid recent form, with back-to-back top-five finishes earlier this season. He'll tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
Lucas Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T50
|70-64-74-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-66-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|67-70-75-66
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|65-70-72-72
|-5
|5.40
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-71
|-14
|60.00
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|63-65-69-69
|-18
|145.00
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|75-69-68-68
|E
|6.50
Lucas Glover's recent performances
- Glover has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Glover has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.012 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Lucas Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.051
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.288
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.085
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.743
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.591
|-0.199
Lucas Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 in 2026, ranking 108th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 160th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Glover's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.288 ranks 52nd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 79th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Glover's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.085, placing him 119th on the Tour this season.
- On the greens, Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.743 in 2026, ranking 168th on the Tour. He averages 29.16 Putts Per Round, ranking 117th.
- Glover ranks 102nd in Bogey Avoidance with a 15.32% rate, and ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.50% of the time in 2026.
- He has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.