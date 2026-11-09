PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Lucas Glover sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Lucas Glover heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in solid recent form, with back-to-back top-five finishes earlier this season. He'll tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Glover at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Lucas Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5070-64-74-69-11--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-66-70-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-65-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7067-70-75-66-6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-71+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5765-70-72-72-55.40
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT563-64-68-71-1460.00
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT363-65-69-69-18145.00
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6675-69-68-68E6.50

Lucas Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Glover has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.012 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Lucas Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0510.045
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2880.497
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.0850.272
Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.743-1.012
Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.591-0.199

Lucas Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 in 2026, ranking 108th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 160th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Glover's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.288 ranks 52nd on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 79th with a 67.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Glover's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.085, placing him 119th on the Tour this season.
  • On the greens, Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.743 in 2026, ranking 168th on the Tour. He averages 29.16 Putts Per Round, ranking 117th.
  • Glover ranks 102nd in Bogey Avoidance with a 15.32% rate, and ranks 153rd by breaking par 20.50% of the time in 2026.
  • He has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 101st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Matt Wallace betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW