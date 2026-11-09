Lee Hodges betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Hodges ranks 44th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.253, and his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 126th.

He ranks 20th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.16%, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.181 ranks 67th.

Around the green, Hodges posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.269, ranking 155th on the Tour.

On the greens, Hodges holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.011, which ranks 88th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.39 ranks 138th.

Hodges ranks 53rd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.29% of the time, and ranks 86th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.