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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Lee Hodges brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, as he tees it up at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Nov. 12-15. Hodges looks to build on a run that includes a tied-for-third finish at the John Deere Classic this season.

Latest odds for Hodges at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Lee Hodges' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC73-70+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4466-70-70-7--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3369-71-68-70-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1367-68-67-64-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-70-69-73-22.60
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-65-70-1442.00
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145.00

Lee Hodges' recent performances

  • Hodges has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Lee Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2530.194
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1810.313
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.269-0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.011-0.385
Average Strokes Gained: Total920.175-0.094

Lee Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges ranks 44th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.253, and his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 126th.
  • He ranks 20th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.16%, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.181 ranks 67th.
  • Around the green, Hodges posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.269, ranking 155th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hodges holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.011, which ranks 88th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.39 ranks 138th.
  • Hodges ranks 53rd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.29% of the time, and ranks 86th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 106th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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