Lee Hodges betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Lee Hodges brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, as he tees it up at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Nov. 12-15. Hodges looks to build on a run that includes a tied-for-third finish at the John Deere Classic this season.
Lee Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|66-70-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|69-71-68-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|67-68-67-64
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-70-69-73
|-2
|2.60
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-65-70
|-14
|42.00
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.00
Lee Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Hodges has averaged 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Lee Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.253
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.181
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.269
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.011
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.175
|-0.094
Lee Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges ranks 44th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.253, and his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 126th.
- He ranks 20th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.16%, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.181 ranks 67th.
- Around the green, Hodges posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.269, ranking 155th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hodges holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.011, which ranks 88th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.39 ranks 138th.
- Hodges ranks 53rd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.29% of the time, and ranks 86th by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
- He has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 106th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.