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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

Kevin Streelman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

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Kevin Streelman heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in strong recent form, teeing it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. The event carries a $6 million purse and marks a new addition to the Tour schedule.

Latest odds for Streelman at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Kevin Streelman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6569-67-73-72-7--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC70-69-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT563-64-68-67-22--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-69-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-66-69-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-73+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-69-67-1332.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3970-64-69-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--

Kevin Streelman's recent performances

  • Streelman has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 22-under.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Streelman has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kevin Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0160.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.082-0.223
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.038-0.004
Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1160.262
Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.0130.179

Kevin Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streelman ranks 97th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.016, and his Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 141st.
  • In terms of approach play, Streelman posts a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.082, ranking 114th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.77% ranks 32nd.
  • Around the green, Streelman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.038 places him 100th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Streelman carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.116, ranking 64th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.00 ranks 101st.
  • One area where Streelman stands out is Bogey Avoidance — his 12.62% bogey rate ranks 12th on the Tour. He has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 149th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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