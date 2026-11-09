Kevin Streelman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Streelman ranks 97th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.016, and his Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 141st.

In terms of approach play, Streelman posts a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.082, ranking 114th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.77% ranks 32nd.

Around the green, Streelman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.038 places him 100th on the Tour.

On the greens, Streelman carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.116, ranking 64th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.00 ranks 101st.