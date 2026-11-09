Kevin Streelman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Kevin Streelman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at World Wide Technology
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Kevin Streelman heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in strong recent form, teeing it up at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15. The event carries a $6 million purse and marks a new addition to the Tour schedule.
Kevin Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T65
|69-67-73-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-67
|-22
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|70-64-69-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
Kevin Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 22-under.
- Streelman has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kevin Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.016
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.082
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.038
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.116
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.013
|0.179
Kevin Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman ranks 97th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.016, and his Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 141st.
- In terms of approach play, Streelman posts a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.082, ranking 114th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.77% ranks 32nd.
- Around the green, Streelman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.038 places him 100th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Streelman carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.116, ranking 64th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.00 ranks 101st.
- One area where Streelman stands out is Bogey Avoidance — his 12.62% bogey rate ranks 12th on the Tour. He has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 149th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.