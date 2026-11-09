Justin Lower betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Justin Lower taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Justin Lower heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions makes its debut on the PGA Tour schedule Nov. 12-15. Lower enters the week looking to build on a season that has seen him search for consistency across the Tour.
Justin Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|69-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|72-67-64-67
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|68-65-67-73
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|68-65-74-70
|-3
|2.987
Justin Lower's recent performances
- Lower's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 17-under.
- Lower has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged 0.148 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Justin Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.089
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.221
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.073
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.156
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.539
|0.148
Justin Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 in 2026, ranking 115th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 292.9 yards ranks 162nd.
- In terms of ball-striking, Lower's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.221 ranks 136th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 114th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the greens, Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.073, ranking 114th on the Tour. He has broken par 21.88% of the time, ranking 111th, and has avoided bogeys at a 15.30% rate, ranking 99th.
- On the greens, Lower's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.156 ranks 117th on the Tour. He averages 28.74 Putts Per Round, ranking 69th.
- Lower has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 176th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.539 ranks 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.