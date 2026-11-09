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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

Justin Lower taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Justin Lower heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions makes its debut on the PGA Tour schedule Nov. 12-15. Lower enters the week looking to build on a season that has seen him search for consistency across the Tour.

Latest odds for Lower at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Justin Lower's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4068-67-70-69-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2169-66-66-66-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3372-67-64-67-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7769-67-68-75-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3868-65-67-73-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4269-72-69-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5968-65-74-70-32.987

Justin Lower's recent performances

  • Lower's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 17-under.
  • Lower has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has averaged 0.148 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Justin Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.0890.118
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.2210.386
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.073-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.156-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.5390.148

Justin Lower's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.089 in 2026, ranking 115th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 292.9 yards ranks 162nd.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Lower's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.221 ranks 136th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 114th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the greens, Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.073, ranking 114th on the Tour. He has broken par 21.88% of the time, ranking 111th, and has avoided bogeys at a 15.30% rate, ranking 99th.
  • On the greens, Lower's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.156 ranks 117th on the Tour. He averages 28.74 Putts Per Round, ranking 69th.
  • Lower has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 176th on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.539 ranks 142nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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See betting odds, stats for first Austin Championship
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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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