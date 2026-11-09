Jordan Smith betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Jordan L Smith sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent
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Jordan Smith arrives in Austin with solid recent form, set to tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Jordan Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|70-67-70-63
|-18
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T16
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|64-71-66-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-71-68-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T55
|71-73-67-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|65-64-70-69
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-71-65-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|71-68-67-68
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-63-72-70
|-7
|39.100
Jordan Smith's recent performances
- Smith has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Smith has averaged 0.601 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 1.139 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Jordan Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.559
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.302
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.093
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.213
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.556
|1.139
Jordan Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith ranks 11th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559, and his Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 37th.
- Smith's Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.73% ranks ninth on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.302 ranks 48th.
- Around the green, Smith holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.093, ranking 123rd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Smith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.213 ranks 126th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.42 ranks 140th.
- Smith ranks 26th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogey or worse on just 13.33% of holes, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Smith has accumulated 627 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.