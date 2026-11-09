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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan L Smith sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent

Jordan L Smith sinks 42-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Baycurrent

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Jordan Smith arrives in Austin with solid recent form, set to tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Smith at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Jordan Smith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT870-67-70-63-18--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1669-68-68-64-15--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT464-71-66-70-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-71-68-66-16--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5571-73-67-73+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1465-64-70-69-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-71-65-70-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT3971-68-67-68-1015.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-70-70-69-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-63-72-70-739.100

Jordan Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
  • Smith has averaged 0.601 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged 1.139 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Jordan Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5590.601
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3020.198
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.0930.355
Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.213-0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5561.139

Jordan Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith ranks 11th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559, and his Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 37th.
  • Smith's Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.73% ranks ninth on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.302 ranks 48th.
  • Around the green, Smith holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.093, ranking 123rd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Smith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.213 ranks 126th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.42 ranks 140th.
  • Smith ranks 26th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogey or worse on just 13.33% of holes, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
  • Smith has accumulated 627 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 64th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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