Jordan Smith betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Smith ranks 11th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559, and his Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 37th.

Smith's Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.73% ranks ninth on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.302 ranks 48th.

Around the green, Smith holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.093, ranking 123rd on the Tour.

On the greens, Smith's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.213 ranks 126th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.42 ranks 140th.

Smith ranks 26th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogey or worse on just 13.33% of holes, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.