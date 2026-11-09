Johnny Keefer betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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John Keefer sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Johnny Keefer heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form into the week. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Johnny Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|68-69-74-67
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|67-67-62-69
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|67-70-62-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|60
|66-70-67-74
|-3
|5.00
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|8.50
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|68-68-64-67
|-13
|133.75
Johnny Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third at 13-under.
- Keefer has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.558
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.385
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.354
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.271
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.319
|0.675
Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer ranks 12th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.558 average in 2026, and his driving distance of 320.3 yards also ranks 12th on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Keefer ranks 34th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.385 mark, and he ranks 10th on the Tour in Greens in Regulation at 71.56%.
- Keefer's short game has been a relative weakness in 2026, as he ranks 161st in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.354.
- On the greens, Keefer holds a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 136th on the Tour, while his 29.80 Putts Per Round ranks 167th.
- Keefer ranks 69th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.319, and he has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 78th on the Tour. He breaks par 22.83% of the time, ranking 67th, and ranks 112th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.70%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.