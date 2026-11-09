Johnny Keefer betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Keefer ranks 12th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.558 average in 2026, and his driving distance of 320.3 yards also ranks 12th on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Keefer ranks 34th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.385 mark, and he ranks 10th on the Tour in Greens in Regulation at 71.56%.

Keefer's short game has been a relative weakness in 2026, as he ranks 161st in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.354.

On the greens, Keefer holds a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 136th on the Tour, while his 29.80 Putts Per Round ranks 167th.