PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Keefer sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent

John Keefer sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Johnny Keefer heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form into the week. He'll tee off Nov. 12-15 at the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Keefer at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Johnny Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC67-75-2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-69-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3368-69-74-67-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1067-67-62-69-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-70-62-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic6066-70-67-74-35.00
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-66E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5970-68-71-73+28.50
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT368-68-64-67-13133.75

Johnny Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has recorded one top-five and three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third at 13-under.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.278 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.675 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5580.278
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3850.438
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.354-0.169
Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.2710.128
Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3190.675

Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer ranks 12th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.558 average in 2026, and his driving distance of 320.3 yards also ranks 12th on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Keefer ranks 34th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.385 mark, and he ranks 10th on the Tour in Greens in Regulation at 71.56%.
  • Keefer's short game has been a relative weakness in 2026, as he ranks 161st in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.354.
  • On the greens, Keefer holds a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 136th on the Tour, while his 29.80 Putts Per Round ranks 167th.
  • Keefer ranks 69th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.319, and he has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 78th on the Tour. He breaks par 22.83% of the time, ranking 67th, and ranks 112th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.70%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
57M AGO
The First Look: Tour heads to Lone Star State for inaugural stop in Austin
The First Look
Image for article.
1H AGO
Charles Schwab Cup scenarios: Can Cink repeat, or will Johnson prevail?
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
The R&A announces Carnoustie will host The Open in 2029
Latest
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW