Joe Highsmith betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic
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Joe Highsmith heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Nov. 12-15. Highsmith arrives looking to build on a standout result at the Corales Puntacana Championship, his best finish over his last ten appearances.
Joe Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|67-67-70-75
|-1
|2.20
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|13.00
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T6
|68-67-68-68
|-17
|55.00
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|70
|70-68-72-72
|+2
|3.00
Joe Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for sixth at 17-under.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Joe Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.312
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.139
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.185
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.241
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.877
|-0.421
Joe Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith ranks 141st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 98th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.139 ranks 123rd on the Tour, and he ranks 162nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.11%.
- Around the green, Highsmith posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.185, ranking 142nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Highsmith carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.241, ranking 132nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.79 ranks 72nd.
- Highsmith ranks 162nd on the Tour with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.37%, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
- He has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 150th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.