Joe Highsmith betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Highsmith ranks 141st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 98th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.139 ranks 123rd on the Tour, and he ranks 162nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.11%.

Around the green, Highsmith posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.185, ranking 142nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Highsmith carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.241, ranking 132nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.79 ranks 72nd.

Highsmith ranks 162nd on the Tour with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.37%, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.