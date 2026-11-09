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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

Joe Highsmith's 213-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Classic

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Joe Highsmith heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, Nov. 12-15. Highsmith arrives looking to build on a standout result at the Corales Puntacana Championship, his best finish over his last ten appearances.

Latest odds for Highsmith at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Joe Highsmith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-75-3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC67-73-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-65-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7767-67-70-75-12.20
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4268-67-67-72-613.00
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-71E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT668-67-68-68-1755.00
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7070-68-72-72+23.00

Joe Highsmith's recent performances

  • Highsmith has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for sixth at 17-under.
  • Highsmith has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Highsmith has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Joe Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.312-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.139-0.283
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.185-0.512
Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.2410.451
Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.877-0.421

Joe Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Highsmith ranks 141st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 98th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.139 ranks 123rd on the Tour, and he ranks 162nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.11%.
  • Around the green, Highsmith posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.185, ranking 142nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Highsmith carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.241, ranking 132nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 28.79 ranks 72nd.
  • Highsmith ranks 162nd on the Tour with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.37%, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
  • He has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 150th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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See betting odds, stats for first Austin Championship
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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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