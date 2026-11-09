Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Jeffrey Kang sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Mexico Open
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Jeffrey Kang heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions with a chance to build on recent form at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. The tournament is set for Nov. 12-15, 2026, with a purse of $6.0 million.
Jeffrey Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|69-67-74-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|64-69-73-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-68-73
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T64
|67-70-72-73
|-2
|4.100
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
Jeffrey Kang's recent performances
- Kang has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 8-under.
- Kang has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.316
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.180
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.065
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.387
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.818
|-0.379
Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang ranks 142nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.316, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kang carries a -0.180 mark that ranks 130th on the Tour. He ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.45%.
- Around the green, Kang has been a relative bright spot, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.065, which ranks 68th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Kang holds a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 157th on the Tour. He ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, though he ranks 157th by breaking par 20.31% of the time.
- Kang has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 166th on the Tour. He ranks 136th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.49% of his holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.