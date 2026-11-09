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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Jeffrey Kang sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Jeffrey Kang heads into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions with a chance to build on recent form at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. The tournament is set for Nov. 12-15, 2026, with a purse of $6.0 million.

Latest odds for Kang at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Jeffrey Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5669-67-74-69-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5464-69-73-71-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-68-73-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-68-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-71-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-71+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6467-70-72-73-24.100
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-69-71-70-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC65-75E--

Jeffrey Kang's recent performances

  • Kang has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 8-under.
  • Kang has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jeffrey Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.3160.036
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.180-0.334
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.065-0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.387-0.064
Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.818-0.379

Jeffrey Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang ranks 142nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.316, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 119th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kang carries a -0.180 mark that ranks 130th on the Tour. He ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.45%.
  • Around the green, Kang has been a relative bright spot, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.065, which ranks 68th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Kang holds a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 157th on the Tour. He ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, though he ranks 157th by breaking par 20.31% of the time.
  • Kang has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 166th on the Tour. He ranks 136th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.49% of his holes played.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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