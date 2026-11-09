Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Kang ranks 142nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.316, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 119th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kang carries a -0.180 mark that ranks 130th on the Tour. He ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.45%.

Around the green, Kang has been a relative bright spot, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.065, which ranks 68th on the Tour.

On the greens, Kang holds a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 157th on the Tour. He ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, though he ranks 157th by breaking par 20.31% of the time.