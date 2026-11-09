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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Isaiah Salinda sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Players in Article

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Isaiah Salinda arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas with some positive momentum in his recent play. He'll tee off at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions Nov. 12-15 looking to build on his recent form.

Latest odds for Salinda at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Isaiah Salinda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1868-71-65-68-16--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-72-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1169-65-67-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5768-71-69-66-10--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4674-68-69-73E8.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5072-70-72-69-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3071-70-70-69-823.125

Isaiah Salinda's recent performances

  • Salinda has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • Salinda has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Salinda has averaged 0.410 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Isaiah Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.4600.387
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1250.458
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.1790.255
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.576-0.690
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.1690.410

Isaiah Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.460 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.125 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 69.14%.
  • On the greens, Salinda has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.576 in 2026, averaging 29.47 Putts Per Round.
  • Salinda has broken par 23.92% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.59%.
  • He has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 196th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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