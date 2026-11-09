Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Isaiah Salinda sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
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Isaiah Salinda arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas with some positive momentum in his recent play. He'll tee off at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions Nov. 12-15 looking to build on his recent form.
Isaiah Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T18
|68-71-65-68
|-16
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|69-65-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|68-71-69-66
|-10
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|74-68-69-73
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|71-70-70-69
|-8
|23.125
Isaiah Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Salinda has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged 0.410 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Isaiah Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.460
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.125
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.179
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.576
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.169
|0.410
Isaiah Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.460 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.125 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 69.14%.
- On the greens, Salinda has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.576 in 2026, averaging 29.47 Putts Per Round.
- Salinda has broken par 23.92% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.59%.
- He has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 196th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.