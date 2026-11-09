Harry Hall betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Harry Hall sinks 27-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Harry Hall arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in strong form, with five top-25 finishes in his last five starts. The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions tees off Nov. 12-15, with Hall among the contenders at the $6 million event.
Harry Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T12
|65-71-67-68
|-17
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|67-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|69-66-64-66
|-15
|105
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|11.75
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
- Hall has averaged 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.570 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.213
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.039
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.275
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.440
|0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.462
|1.570
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall ranks 132nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.213 average in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 106th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall carries a -0.039 mark (107th), and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.15% ranks 135th on the Tour.
- Around the green, Hall ranks 22nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.275 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Hall has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 18th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.440) and ninth in Putts Per Round (28.18).
- Hall ranks 54th in Strokes Gained: Total (0.462) and 45th in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.28% of the time. He has accumulated 733 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 58th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.08% ranks 90th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.