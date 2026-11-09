Harry Hall betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Hall ranks 132nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.213 average in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 106th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall carries a -0.039 mark (107th), and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.15% ranks 135th on the Tour.

Around the green, Hall ranks 22nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.275 in 2026.

On the putting surface, Hall has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 18th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.440) and ninth in Putts Per Round (28.18).