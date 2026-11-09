PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall sinks 27-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Harry Hall sinks 27-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Harry Hall arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in strong form, with five top-25 finishes in his last five starts. The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions tees off Nov. 12-15, with Hall among the contenders at the $6 million event.

Latest odds for Hall at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Harry Hall's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1265-71-67-68-17--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2369-66-67-69-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1367-68-66-65-18--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2472-68-68-69-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT569-66-64-66-15105
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-70-68-68-711.75
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--

Hall's recent performances

  • Hall has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
  • Hall has averaged 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hall has averaged 1.570 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.2130.242
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0390.513
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.275-0.009
Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4400.825
Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4621.570

Hall's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hall ranks 132nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.213 average in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 106th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hall carries a -0.039 mark (107th), and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.15% ranks 135th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Hall ranks 22nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.275 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Hall has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 18th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.440) and ninth in Putts Per Round (28.18).
  • Hall ranks 54th in Strokes Gained: Total (0.462) and 45th in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.28% of the time. He has accumulated 733 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 58th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.08% ranks 90th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
The R&A announces Carnoustie will host The Open in 2029
Latest
Image for article.
3H AGO
McIlroy, Chacarra, Reed vie for Race to Dubai title
Latest
Image for article.
3H AGO
See betting odds, stats for first Austin Championship
Golfbet News
Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW