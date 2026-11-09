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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah

Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah

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Lebioda heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15, with an opportunity to build on some modest recent form. The tournament is a new event on the PGA Tour calendar.

Latest odds for Lebioda at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Hank Lebioda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC74-70+2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6468-68-74-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6270-68-72-65-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4269-66-70-69-613
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-65-68-1332.5
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6973-68-71-71-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--

Hank Lebioda's recent performances

  • Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Lebioda has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lebioda has averaged -0.912 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hank Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.215-0.395
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.079-0.184
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.081-0.431
Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.3250.098
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.540-0.912

Hank Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lebioda ranks 133rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.215, and his Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 135th.
  • In terms of approach play, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.079, ranking 88th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.75% ranks 60th.
  • Around the greens, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.081 ranks 118th on the Tour.
  • On the putting surface, Lebioda ranks 147th in both Strokes Gained: Putting (-0.325) and Putts Per Round (29.50).
  • His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.540 ranks 143rd, and he ranks 152nd in Par Breakers, converting at a 20.52% rate. He has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.20% ranks 95th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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