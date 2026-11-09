Hank Lebioda betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Lebioda ranks 133rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.215, and his Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 135th.

In terms of approach play, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.079, ranking 88th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.75% ranks 60th.

Around the greens, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.081 ranks 118th on the Tour.

On the putting surface, Lebioda ranks 147th in both Strokes Gained: Putting (-0.325) and Putts Per Round (29.50).