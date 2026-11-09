Hank Lebioda betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Hank Lebioda sinks 35-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Bank of Utah
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Lebioda heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15, with an opportunity to build on some modest recent form. The tournament is a new event on the PGA Tour calendar.
Hank Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T64
|68-68-74
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|70-68-72-65
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|13
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|32.5
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|73-68-71-71
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
Hank Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.912 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hank Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.215
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.079
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.081
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.325
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.540
|-0.912
Hank Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda ranks 133rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.215, and his Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 135th.
- In terms of approach play, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.079, ranking 88th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.75% ranks 60th.
- Around the greens, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.081 ranks 118th on the Tour.
- On the putting surface, Lebioda ranks 147th in both Strokes Gained: Putting (-0.325) and Putts Per Round (29.50).
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.540 ranks 143rd, and he ranks 152nd in Par Breakers, converting at a 20.52% rate. He has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.20% ranks 95th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.