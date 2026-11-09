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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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1H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

Emiliano Grillo sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

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Emiliano Grillo heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing a run of solid iron play into the week. He tees off Nov. 12-15 in the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, a $6 million event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Latest odds for Grillo at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Emiliano Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2170-67-69-67-15--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5869-68-71-70-6--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5264-69-74-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4365-69-69-68-13--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-67-69-70-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT764-67-65-69-1987.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-66-67-69-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2373-70-67-75+543.000

Emiliano Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
  • Grillo has averaged 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged 0.150 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Emiliano Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.0970.139
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2900.729
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.202-0.512
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.165-0.205
Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.0210.150

Emiliano Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo ranks 76th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.097, while his Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 130th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Grillo's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.290 ranks 51st on the Tour. He ranks 65th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 68.56%.
  • Around the green, Grillo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.202 ranks 146th on the Tour, representing a clear area for improvement.
  • On the greens, Grillo carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.165, ranking 119th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21 that ranks 122nd.
  • Grillo ranks 78th on the Tour by breaking par 22.49% of the time, and he ranks 101st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.31%. He has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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