Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Grillo ranks 76th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.097, while his Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 130th.

In terms of ball-striking, Grillo's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.290 ranks 51st on the Tour. He ranks 65th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 68.56%.

Around the green, Grillo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.202 ranks 146th on the Tour, representing a clear area for improvement.

On the greens, Grillo carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.165, ranking 119th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21 that ranks 122nd.