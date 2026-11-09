Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Emiliano Grillo sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology
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Emiliano Grillo heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing a run of solid iron play into the week. He tees off Nov. 12-15 in the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, a $6 million event on the PGA Tour schedule.
Emiliano Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|70-67-69-67
|-15
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T58
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|64-69-74
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T43
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|64-67-65-69
|-19
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-70-67-75
|+5
|43.000
Emiliano Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has recorded one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
- Grillo has averaged 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.150 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Emiliano Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.097
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.290
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.202
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.165
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.021
|0.150
Emiliano Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo ranks 76th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.097, while his Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 130th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Grillo's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.290 ranks 51st on the Tour. He ranks 65th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 68.56%.
- Around the green, Grillo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.202 ranks 146th on the Tour, representing a clear area for improvement.
- On the greens, Grillo carries a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.165, ranking 119th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21 that ranks 122nd.
- Grillo ranks 78th on the Tour by breaking par 22.49% of the time, and he ranks 101st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.31%. He has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.