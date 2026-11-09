Davis Riley betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Riley ranks 162nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.688 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.399 ranks 152nd on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.48% ranks 159th.

Around the green, Riley's -0.276 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average ranks 156th on the Tour this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.00% ranks 161st.

On the greens, Riley has been one of the Tour's stronger performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.533 that ranks ninth on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49 that ranks 38th.