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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Davis Riley heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Riley arrives with a third-place finish at the Rocket Classic among his recent highlights heading into this week.

Latest odds for Riley at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Davis Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC69-70-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5265-71-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4569-64-68-71-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-74+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic368-64-63-70-15190.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-68+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4272-69-72-66-97.311
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open6968-70-75-71+43.200

Davis Riley's recent performances

  • Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third at 15-under.
  • Riley has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged -0.382 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Davis Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.688-0.284
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.399-0.472
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.276-0.568
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5330.941
Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.830-0.382

Davis Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley ranks 162nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.688 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.399 ranks 152nd on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.48% ranks 159th.
  • Around the green, Riley's -0.276 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average ranks 156th on the Tour this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.00% ranks 161st.
  • On the greens, Riley has been one of the Tour's stronger performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.533 that ranks ninth on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49 that ranks 38th.
  • Riley has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 111th on the Tour, and he breaks par 22.30% of the time, ranking 89th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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