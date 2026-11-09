Davis Riley betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Davis Riley sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Davis Riley heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Riley arrives with a third-place finish at the Rocket Classic among his recent highlights heading into this week.
Davis Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|65-71-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|69-64-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|3
|68-64-63-70
|-15
|190.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|72-69-72-66
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|69
|68-70-75-71
|+4
|3.200
Davis Riley's recent performances
- Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third at 15-under.
- Riley has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.382 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Davis Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.688
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.399
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.276
|-0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.533
|0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.830
|-0.382
Davis Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley ranks 162nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.688 in 2026. His Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 77th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.399 ranks 152nd on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.48% ranks 159th.
- Around the green, Riley's -0.276 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average ranks 156th on the Tour this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.00% ranks 161st.
- On the greens, Riley has been one of the Tour's stronger performers in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.533 that ranks ninth on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49 that ranks 38th.
- Riley has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 111th on the Tour, and he breaks par 22.30% of the time, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.