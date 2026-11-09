Cole Sherwood betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Over his past five tournaments, Sherwood has averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, indicating some difficulty off the tee relative to the field.

Sherwood has shown modest strength in his approach game, averaging 0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five starts.

Around the green, Sherwood has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments, an area that has weighed on his overall game.