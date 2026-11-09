Cole Sherwood betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
1 Min Read
Cole Sherwood makes birdie on No. 12 at Korn Ferry Tour Champ
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Cole Sherwood arrives in strong recent form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse over the par-72 layout measuring 7,451 yards.
Cole Sherwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia's Richmond Region
|T6
|67-65-68-69
|-15
|105
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T53
|70-65-64-71
|-10
|6.719
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T17
|69-70-66-69
|-10
|49.667
|Sept. 13, 2026
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|AdventHealth Championship
|T23
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|34.071
|Aug. 16, 2026
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T19
|68-67-67-65
|-17
|43
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T52
|67-71-73-67
|-6
|6.750
|July 26, 2026
|Evans Scholars Invitational
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|The Blue Championship
|T45
|65-67-70-78
|-8
|8.500
|June 28, 2026
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|2
|66-67-64-62
|-25
|300
Cole Sherwood's recent performances
- Sherwood has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished second with a score of 25-under.
- Sherwood has averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Sherwood has averaged -0.549 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Cole Sherwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.549
Cole Sherwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Over his past five tournaments, Sherwood has averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, indicating some difficulty off the tee relative to the field.
- Sherwood has shown modest strength in his approach game, averaging 0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five starts.
- Around the green, Sherwood has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments, an area that has weighed on his overall game.
- His Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.005 over his past five starts is essentially neutral, and his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.549 reflects the challenges he has faced across multiple areas of his game during that stretch.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sherwood as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.