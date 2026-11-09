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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Cole Sherwood betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cole Sherwood makes birdie on No. 12 at Korn Ferry Tour Champ

Cole Sherwood makes birdie on No. 12 at Korn Ferry Tour Champ

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Cole Sherwood arrives in strong recent form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse over the par-72 layout measuring 7,451 yards.

Latest odds for Sherwood at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Cole Sherwood's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia's Richmond RegionT667-65-68-69-15105
Oct. 4, 2026Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5370-65-64-71-106.719
Sept. 20, 2026Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT1769-70-66-69-1049.667
Sept. 13, 2026Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC72-67-1--
Aug. 23, 2026AdventHealth ChampionshipT2367-68-67-66-2034.071
Aug. 16, 2026Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1968-67-67-65-1743
Aug. 9, 2026Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT5267-71-73-67-66.750
July 26, 2026Evans Scholars InvitationalMC72-66-4--
July 12, 2026The Blue ChampionshipT4565-67-70-78-88.500
June 28, 2026Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS266-67-64-62-25300

Cole Sherwood's recent performances

  • Sherwood has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished second with a score of 25-under.
  • Sherwood has averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Sherwood has averaged -0.549 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Cole Sherwood's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.361
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.129
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.323
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.005
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.549

Cole Sherwood's advanced stats and rankings

  • Over his past five tournaments, Sherwood has averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, indicating some difficulty off the tee relative to the field.
  • Sherwood has shown modest strength in his approach game, averaging 0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five starts.
  • Around the green, Sherwood has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments, an area that has weighed on his overall game.
  • His Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.005 over his past five starts is essentially neutral, and his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.549 reflects the challenges he has faced across multiple areas of his game during that stretch.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sherwood as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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