Christiaan Maas betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Christiaan Maas makes birdie on No. 8 at Nationwide Children's
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Players in This Article
Christiaan Maas heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. He looks to make an impression at this new $6 million event in Austin, Texas.
Christiaan Maas's recent performances
- Maas has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Maas as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.