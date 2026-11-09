Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Bezuidenhout ranks 143rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.320, and his Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 157th on the Tour, indicating that off-the-tee performance remains an area for improvement.

In terms of ball-striking, Bezuidenhout ranks 25th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.427, and his 68.89% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 53rd on the Tour.

Around the greens, he ranks 25th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.254, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.375 ranks 23rd on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 28.32 ranks 17th on the Tour.

Bezuidenhout has been particularly effective at limiting mistakes, ranking seventh on the Tour with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.16%. He ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.