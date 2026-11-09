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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout gets up-and-down from 138 yards for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

Christiaan Bezuidenhout gets up-and-down from 138 yards for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

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Bezuidenhout arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas in solid recent form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. He has posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.685 over his last five starts, reflecting consistent all-around play heading into the week.

Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1969-67-65-69-14--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1768-68-70-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3264-69-68-68-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-67-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-69-66-70-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4568-69-68-70-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-69-66-1442.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6969-69-70-75-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2172-65-66-67-1022.296

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent performances

  • Bezuidenhout has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.320-0.379
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4270.397
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2540.344
Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3750.323
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7360.685

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bezuidenhout ranks 143rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.320, and his Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 157th on the Tour, indicating that off-the-tee performance remains an area for improvement.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Bezuidenhout ranks 25th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.427, and his 68.89% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 53rd on the Tour.
  • Around the greens, he ranks 25th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.254, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.375 ranks 23rd on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 28.32 ranks 17th on the Tour.
  • Bezuidenhout has been particularly effective at limiting mistakes, ranking seventh on the Tour with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.16%. He ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
  • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 422 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 97th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.736 ranks 24th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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