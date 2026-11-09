Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout gets up-and-down from 138 yards for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology
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Bezuidenhout arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas in solid recent form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. He has posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.685 over his last five starts, reflecting consistent all-around play heading into the week.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T19
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|68-68-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-69-66-70
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-69-66
|-14
|42.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|69-69-70-75
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|22.296
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.320
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.427
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.254
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.375
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.736
|0.685
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout ranks 143rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.320, and his Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 157th on the Tour, indicating that off-the-tee performance remains an area for improvement.
- In terms of ball-striking, Bezuidenhout ranks 25th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.427, and his 68.89% Greens in Regulation Percentage ranks 53rd on the Tour.
- Around the greens, he ranks 25th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.254, and his Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.375 ranks 23rd on the Tour. His Putts Per Round average of 28.32 ranks 17th on the Tour.
- Bezuidenhout has been particularly effective at limiting mistakes, ranking seventh on the Tour with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.16%. He ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 422 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 97th on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.736 ranks 24th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.