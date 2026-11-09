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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey gets up-and-down from 123 yards for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

Chad Ramey gets up-and-down from 123 yards for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology

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Chad Ramey heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in solid recent form as he competes in the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12-15 with a $6 million purse on offer at the par-72, 7,451-yard layout.

Latest odds for Ramey at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Chad Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2568-68-71-67-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4068-69-69-68-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-66-75-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4066-65-70-69-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3367-68-65-70-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-66-72-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC74-71+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-70E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-69-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022

Chad Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 25th at 14-under.
  • Ramey has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • He has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chad Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.151-0.266
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.2810.010
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.0920.340
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3610.490
Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.0220.573

Chad Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey ranks 122nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151, while his Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 111th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey holds a -0.281 mark that ranks 142nd on the Tour. He ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.67%.
  • Around the green, Ramey has posted a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, which ranks 61st on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a strong 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 24th on the Tour. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
  • Ramey ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 13.79% of holes, and ranks 61st by breaking par 22.94% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.022 ranks 105th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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