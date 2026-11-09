Chad Ramey betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Chad Ramey gets up-and-down from 123 yards for birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology
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Chad Ramey heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in solid recent form as he competes in the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12-15 with a $6 million purse on offer at the par-72, 7,451-yard layout.
Chad Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|68-68-71-67
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-66-75
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|66-65-70-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|67-68-65-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-66-72-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-69-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
Chad Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 25th at 14-under.
- Ramey has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chad Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.151
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.281
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.092
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.361
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.022
|0.573
Chad Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey ranks 122nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151, while his Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey holds a -0.281 mark that ranks 142nd on the Tour. He ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.67%.
- Around the green, Ramey has posted a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, which ranks 61st on the Tour.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a strong 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 24th on the Tour. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
- Ramey ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 13.79% of holes, and ranks 61st by breaking par 22.94% of the time.
- He has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.022 ranks 105th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.