Chad Ramey betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Ramey ranks 122nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151, while his Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 111th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey holds a -0.281 mark that ranks 142nd on the Tour. He ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.67%.

Around the green, Ramey has posted a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, which ranks 61st on the Tour.

On the greens, Ramey has delivered a strong 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 24th on the Tour. He also ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.

Ramey ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 13.79% of holes, and ranks 61st by breaking par 22.94% of the time.