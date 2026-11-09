Cam Davis betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Cam Davis holes 31-foot shot from fairway for eagle on No. 14 at World Wide Technology
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Cam Davis tees it up at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Davis heads into the week looking to build on some positive signs in his recent form.
Cam Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|68-68-67-73
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|71-67-73-63
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|70-64-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|66-71-70-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|39.1
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
Cam Davis's recent performances
- Davis recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Davis has averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged 0.333 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Cam Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.791
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.223
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.004
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.225
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.235
|0.333
Cam Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis ranks 165th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.791 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 65th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.223 ranks 137th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.29%.
- Around the green, Davis ranks 83rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.004 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Davis holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.225, ranking 129th on the Tour, and he averages 28.89 Putts Per Round, which ranks 87th.
- Davis has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 192nd on the Tour. He ranks 155th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 17.26% of holes played, and 149th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.73% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.