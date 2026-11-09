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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis holes 31-foot shot from fairway for eagle on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

Cam Davis holes 31-foot shot from fairway for eagle on No. 14 at World Wide Technology

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Cam Davis tees it up at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15. Davis heads into the week looking to build on some positive signs in his recent form.

Latest odds for Davis at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Cam Davis's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4268-68-67-73-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4071-67-73-63-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1170-64-67-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7066-71-70-71-6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-77+9--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-75+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2170-66-70-67-739.1
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-76+4--

Cam Davis's recent performances

  • Davis recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
  • Davis has averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Davis has averaged 0.333 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Cam Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.791-0.558
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.2230.502
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0040.424
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.225-0.035
Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.2350.333

Cam Davis's advanced stats and rankings

  • Davis ranks 165th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.791 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 65th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.223 ranks 137th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.29%.
  • Around the green, Davis ranks 83rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.004 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Davis holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.225, ranking 129th on the Tour, and he averages 28.89 Putts Per Round, which ranks 87th.
  • Davis has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 192nd on the Tour. He ranks 155th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse on 17.26% of holes played, and 149th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.73% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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