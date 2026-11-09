Cam Davis betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Davis ranks 165th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.791 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 65th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.223 ranks 137th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.29%.

Around the green, Davis ranks 83rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.004 in 2026.

On the putting surface, Davis holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.225, ranking 129th on the Tour, and he averages 28.89 Putts Per Round, which ranks 87th.