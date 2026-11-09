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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

Billy Horschel sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

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Billy Horschel heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form into the debut of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12-15 at the par-72, 7,451-yard layout.

Latest odds for Horschel at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Billy Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2171-70-67-67-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1366-67-68-65-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4367-68-68-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1265-66-70-66-1362.500
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-71-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1367-66-65-70-1657.333
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-67+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--

Billy Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th at 13-under.
  • Horschel has averaged -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 0.867 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Billy Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.164-0.061
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2670.491
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.261-0.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1360.580
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0220.867

Billy Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel is averaging -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 124th on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards that ranks 120th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Horschel ranks 56th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.267, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.44% ranks 91st.
  • His short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.261 ranking 154th on the Tour, and a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.12% ranking 153rd.
  • On the greens, Horschel holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.136, ranking 60th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90 ranking 89th.
  • Horschel ranks 36th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better 23.45% of the time, while his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.022 ranks 109th. He has accumulated 403 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 100th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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