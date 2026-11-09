Billy Horschel betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Horschel is averaging -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 124th on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards that ranks 120th.

In terms of ball-striking, Horschel ranks 56th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.267, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.44% ranks 91st.

His short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.261 ranking 154th on the Tour, and a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.12% ranking 153rd.

On the greens, Horschel holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.136, ranking 60th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90 ranking 89th.