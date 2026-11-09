Billy Horschel betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Billy Horschel sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology
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Billy Horschel heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, bringing solid recent form into the debut of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12-15 at the par-72, 7,451-yard layout.
Billy Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T21
|71-70-67-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|66-67-68-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|67-68-68-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|62.500
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|67-66-65-70
|-16
|57.333
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
Billy Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th at 13-under.
- Horschel has averaged -0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.867 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Billy Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.164
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.267
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.261
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.136
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.022
|0.867
Billy Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel is averaging -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 124th on the Tour, with an average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards that ranks 120th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Horschel ranks 56th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.267, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.44% ranks 91st.
- His short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.261 ranking 154th on the Tour, and a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.12% ranking 153rd.
- On the greens, Horschel holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.136, ranking 60th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90 ranking 89th.
- Horschel ranks 36th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better 23.45% of the time, while his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.022 ranks 109th. He has accumulated 403 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 100th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.