Ben Silverman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Silverman ranks 69th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 159th.

He ranks second on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 73.97%, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.190 ranks 66th.

Silverman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.044 ranks 74th on the Tour.

On the greens, Silverman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.170, ranking 53rd on the Tour. He averages 29.35 Putts Per Round, ranking 134th.

Silverman ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 11.22% of holes played. He breaks par 22.44% of the time, ranking 84th.