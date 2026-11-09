Ben Silverman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Ben Silverman's 176-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
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Ben Silverman enters the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in strong recent form, having recorded two top-five finishes in his last ten starts. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
Ben Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T19
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|63-67-69
|-14
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|67-68-64-66
|-15
|92.50
Ben Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has recorded two top-five finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Silverman has averaged 0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 1.098 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ben Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.124
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.190
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.044
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.170
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.528
|1.098
Ben Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman ranks 69th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 159th.
- He ranks second on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 73.97%, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.190 ranks 66th.
- Silverman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.044 ranks 74th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Silverman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.170, ranking 53rd on the Tour. He averages 29.35 Putts Per Round, ranking 134th.
- Silverman ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 11.22% of holes played. He breaks par 22.44% of the time, ranking 84th.
- He has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 140th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.528 that ranks 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.