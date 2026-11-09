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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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55M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman's 176-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

Ben Silverman's 176-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open

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Ben Silverman enters the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in strong recent form, having recorded two top-five finishes in his last ten starts. He'll tee off at Fazio Canyons Course - Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Silverman at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Ben Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3369-66-71-69-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1966-69-68-67-14--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT363-67-69-14--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-67-68-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-67-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT367-68-64-66-1592.50

Ben Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has recorded two top-five finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged 1.098 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1240.552
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1900.595
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0440.077
Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.170-0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5281.098

Ben Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman ranks 69th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 159th.
  • He ranks second on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 73.97%, and his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.190 ranks 66th.
  • Silverman's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.044 ranks 74th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Silverman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.170, ranking 53rd on the Tour. He averages 29.35 Putts Per Round, ranking 134th.
  • Silverman ranks third on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 11.22% of holes played. He breaks par 22.44% of the time, ranking 84th.
  • He has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 140th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.528 that ranks 47th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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