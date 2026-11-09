Austin Smotherman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Smotherman ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting an average of 0.669. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.92% also ranks fifth on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 ranks 32nd, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 107th on the Tour.

Around the green, Smotherman has struggled, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.398, which ranks 163rd on the Tour.

On the greens, Smotherman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.363, ranking 155th on the Tour. He averages 29.51 Putts Per Round (149th) and breaks par 24.28% of the time, which ranks 22nd on the Tour.