Austin Smotherman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
1 Min Read
Austin Smotherman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Austin Smotherman arrives in strong form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, with two wins in his last ten Tour appearances. He'll tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|P1
|65-66-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-26
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|66-68-68-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|66-71-67-73
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-69-70-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first at 16-under.
- He has also claimed a second victory in that span, winning the Bank of Utah Championship at 26-under.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.995 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.319
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.669
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.398
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.363
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.227
|0.995
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting an average of 0.669. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.92% also ranks fifth on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 ranks 32nd, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 107th on the Tour.
- Around the green, Smotherman has struggled, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.398, which ranks 163rd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Smotherman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.363, ranking 155th on the Tour. He averages 29.51 Putts Per Round (149th) and breaks par 24.28% of the time, which ranks 22nd on the Tour.
- Smotherman has accumulated 498 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 80th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.227 also ranks 80th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.30% ranks 99th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.