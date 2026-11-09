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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

Austin Smotherman sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Austin Smotherman arrives in strong form heading into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, with two wins in his last ten Tour appearances. He'll tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Smotherman at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Smotherman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipP165-66-66-16--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship163-62-65-68-26--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1766-68-68-65-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6766-71-67-73-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC77-75+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2468-67-68-68-1332.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-69-70-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-71-72-110.000

Smotherman's recent performances

  • Smotherman has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first at 16-under.
  • He has also claimed a second victory in that span, winning the Bank of Utah Championship at 26-under.
  • Smotherman has averaged 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Smotherman has averaged 0.995 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3190.508
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.6690.615
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.398-0.066
Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.363-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2270.995

Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smotherman ranks fifth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting an average of 0.669. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.92% also ranks fifth on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 ranks 32nd, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 107th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Smotherman has struggled, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.398, which ranks 163rd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Smotherman holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.363, ranking 155th on the Tour. He averages 29.51 Putts Per Round (149th) and breaks par 24.28% of the time, which ranks 22nd on the Tour.
  • Smotherman has accumulated 498 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 80th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.227 also ranks 80th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.30% ranks 99th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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