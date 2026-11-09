Austin Eckroat betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Eckroat ranks 32nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.396 average in 2026, and his 68.16% Greens in Regulation percentage ranks 75th.

Off the tee, Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.178 ranks 126th on the Tour, while his average driving distance of 303.0 yards ranks 116th.

Around the greens, Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.187 ranks 143rd on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Eckroat holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.119, ranking 63rd on the Tour, and he averages 28.60 Putts Per Round, ranking 51st.

Eckroat ranks 26th on the Tour by breaking par 23.92% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.16% ranks 47th.