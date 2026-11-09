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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat drains 13-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Austin Eckroat drains 13-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Austin Eckroat heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, carrying solid recent form into the Nov. 12-15 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The $6 million event offers Eckroat an opportunity to build on his strengths as he enters the week ranked inside the top 100 in Strokes Gained: Total on the Tour.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Austin Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2168-66-72-67-15--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5468-68-70-71-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5770-66-72-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2469-66-68-66-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-68-68-70-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-67-71-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenT5769-67-71-72-55.400
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-76-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-66-69-70-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-67-69-70-74.900

Austin Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st at 15-under.
  • He does not have a top-20 finish among his last 10 starts.
  • Eckroat has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Austin Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.1780.108
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3960.557
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.187-0.080
Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1190.015
Average Strokes Gained: Total970.1500.600

Austin Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat ranks 32nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.396 average in 2026, and his 68.16% Greens in Regulation percentage ranks 75th.
  • Off the tee, Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.178 ranks 126th on the Tour, while his average driving distance of 303.0 yards ranks 116th.
  • Around the greens, Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.187 ranks 143rd on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Eckroat holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.119, ranking 63rd on the Tour, and he averages 28.60 Putts Per Round, ranking 51st.
  • Eckroat ranks 26th on the Tour by breaking par 23.92% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.16% ranks 47th.
  • He has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 121st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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