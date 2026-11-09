Austin Eckroat betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Austin Eckroat drains 13-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Austin Eckroat heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, carrying solid recent form into the Nov. 12-15 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The $6 million event offers Eckroat an opportunity to build on his strengths as he enters the week ranked inside the top 100 in Strokes Gained: Total on the Tour.
Austin Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-66-72-67
|-15
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T57
|70-66-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|69-66-68-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-66-69-70
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|4.900
Austin Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st at 15-under.
- He does not have a top-20 finish among his last 10 starts.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Austin Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.178
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.396
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.187
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.119
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.150
|0.600
Austin Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat ranks 32nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.396 average in 2026, and his 68.16% Greens in Regulation percentage ranks 75th.
- Off the tee, Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.178 ranks 126th on the Tour, while his average driving distance of 303.0 yards ranks 116th.
- Around the greens, Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.187 ranks 143rd on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Eckroat holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.119, ranking 63rd on the Tour, and he averages 28.60 Putts Per Round, ranking 51st.
- Eckroat ranks 26th on the Tour by breaking par 23.92% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.16% ranks 47th.
- He has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 121st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.