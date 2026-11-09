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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship

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Andrew Putnam brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as he competes in the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. The $6.0 million purse event marks a new addition to the PGA Tour schedule.

Latest odds for Putnam at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Andrew Putnam's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4267-70-70-69-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-69-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3366-73-69-70-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6671-68-69-68-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-68-68-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-74+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5271-65-70-73-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5167-68-67-74-86.629

Andrew Putnam's recent performances

  • Putnam has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten tournament appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd at 6-under.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.746 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Andrew Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.700-0.746
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2560.451
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.331-0.068
Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2270.086
Average Strokes Gained: Total990.114-0.277

Andrew Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

  • Putnam ranks 163rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.700, and his Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranks 165th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.256 ranks 58th on the Tour, while his 67.57% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 89th.
  • Putnam is one of the stronger performers around the greens, ranking 10th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.331.
  • On the greens, he holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.227, ranking 43rd, and averages 28.85 Putts Per Round, which ranks 83rd. He ranks 49th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.21% of holes played.
  • Putnam has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 76th on the Tour. He breaks par 21.12% of the time, ranking 144th. His Strokes Gained: Total of 0.114 ranks 99th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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