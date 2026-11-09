Andrew Putnam betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Andrew Putnam sinks 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Biltmore Championship
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Andrew Putnam brings solid recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as he competes in the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, set for Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. The $6.0 million purse event marks a new addition to the PGA Tour schedule.
Andrew Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|66-73-69-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|71-65-70-73
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|67-68-67-74
|-8
|6.629
Andrew Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten tournament appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd at 6-under.
- Putnam has averaged -0.746 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Andrew Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.700
|-0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.256
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.331
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.227
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.114
|-0.277
Andrew Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam ranks 163rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.700, and his Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranks 165th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.256 ranks 58th on the Tour, while his 67.57% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 89th.
- Putnam is one of the stronger performers around the greens, ranking 10th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.331.
- On the greens, he holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.227, ranking 43rd, and averages 28.85 Putts Per Round, which ranks 83rd. He ranks 49th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.21% of holes played.
- Putnam has accumulated 538 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 76th on the Tour. He breaks par 21.12% of the time, ranking 144th. His Strokes Gained: Total of 0.114 ranks 99th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.