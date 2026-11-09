Andrew Putnam betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Putnam ranks 163rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.700, and his Driving Distance of 284.6 yards ranks 165th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.256 ranks 58th on the Tour, while his 67.57% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 89th.

Putnam is one of the stronger performers around the greens, ranking 10th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.331.

On the greens, he holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.227, ranking 43rd, and averages 28.85 Putts Per Round, which ranks 83rd. He ranks 49th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.21% of holes played.