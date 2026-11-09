A.J. Ewart betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah
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Players in This Article
A.J. Ewart enters the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in solid putting form, having ranked 11th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026. He'll tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
A.J. Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T58
|70-66-71-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|70-65-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|65-67-65-69
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|55
|69-69-70-69
|-7
|6.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|66-67-72-67
|-8
|12.444
A.J. Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Ewart has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
A.J. Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.275
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.013
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.038
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.511
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.212
|-0.230
A.J. Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart ranks 137th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.275, and his driving distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.
- In terms of approach play, Ewart carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.013, ranking 99th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.28% ranks 45th.
- Around the greens, Ewart posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.038, ranking 100th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Ewart has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 11th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.511. He averages 28.70 Putts Per Round (61st) and breaks par 23.09% of the time (50th).
- Ewart ranks 18th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, having made a bogey or worse on just 13.05% of holes played.
- He has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 105th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.