A.J. Ewart betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Ewart ranks 137th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.275, and his driving distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.

In terms of approach play, Ewart carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.013, ranking 99th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.28% ranks 45th.

Around the greens, Ewart posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.038, ranking 100th on the Tour.

On the greens, Ewart has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 11th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.511. He averages 28.70 Putts Per Round (61st) and breaks par 23.09% of the time (50th).

Ewart ranks 18th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, having made a bogey or worse on just 13.05% of holes played.