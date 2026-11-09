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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

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A.J. Ewart enters the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in solid putting form, having ranked 11th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026. He'll tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Ewart at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

A.J. Ewart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5870-66-71-71-6--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2570-65-69-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1365-67-65-69-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-69E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-72E--
July 26, 20263M Open5569-69-70-69-76.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2069-69-68-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3466-67-72-67-812.444

A.J. Ewart's recent performances

  • Ewart has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
  • Ewart has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ewart has averaged -0.230 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

A.J. Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.275-0.240
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.013-0.300
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.038-0.204
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5110.514
Average Strokes Gained: Total850.212-0.230

A.J. Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ewart ranks 137th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.275, and his driving distance of 303.3 yards ranks 112th.
  • In terms of approach play, Ewart carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.013, ranking 99th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.28% ranks 45th.
  • Around the greens, Ewart posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.038, ranking 100th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Ewart has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, ranking 11th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.511. He averages 28.70 Putts Per Round (61st) and breaks par 23.09% of the time (50th).
  • Ewart ranks 18th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, having made a bogey or worse on just 13.05% of holes played.
  • He has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 105th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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